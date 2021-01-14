Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Up 5.5%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.25. 149,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 125,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $534,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,253,124.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,138. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 298.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

