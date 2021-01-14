Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.14. 3,014,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

