Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 64.0% in December

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,400 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 262,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FENG stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 1,227,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.40. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

