PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard Acquires 5,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,615.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Lawrence M. Hibbard purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$12,650.00.

TSE:PHX opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.