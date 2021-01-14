PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

