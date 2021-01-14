PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,422.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $22,422.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,930,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,989,724 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

