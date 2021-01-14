Piershale Financial Group Inc. Invests $826,000 in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. L Brands accounts for 0.4% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,846. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

