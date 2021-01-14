Pillar (PLR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,650.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Pillar has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $12,650.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

