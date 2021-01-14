Pinnacle Bank Purchases 336 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

