Pinnacle Bank Purchases 344 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 132.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $173.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $174.93.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

