Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99.

