Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

