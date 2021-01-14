Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,653,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $126.92 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

