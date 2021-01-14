Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,378 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $67.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

