Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

