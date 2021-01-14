Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $501.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

