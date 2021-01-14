Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,680 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

