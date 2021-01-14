Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 5,168 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,545,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

