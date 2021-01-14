Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,229 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

KMB stock opened at $131.67 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

