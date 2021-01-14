Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

NYSE PNW opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

