Piper Sandler Boosts The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target to $100.00

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered The Howard Hughes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.