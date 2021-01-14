Piper Sandler Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $340.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.08.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $282.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,666.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,621 shares of company stock worth $12,022,193 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

