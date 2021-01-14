Piper Sandler Comments on Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12,359.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

