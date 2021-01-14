Piper Sandler Increases Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $20.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of STIM opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $270.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.55. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 154.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 155,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

