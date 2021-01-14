Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cloudflare, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cloudflare in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.48 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Cloudflare by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $4,072,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,120 shares of company stock worth $75,034,153 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.