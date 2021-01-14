Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $21.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.64 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $302.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $303.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

