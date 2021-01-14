Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $0.66 on Monday. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.