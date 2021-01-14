Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

NYSE PLNT opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

