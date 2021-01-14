Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Trading Up 6.2%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 468,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 545,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Plantronics by 943.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,720 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Plantronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 248.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 295,865 shares in the last quarter.

About Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.