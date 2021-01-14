Playgroundz (IOG) Price Reaches $0.0314 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $896,803.25 and $3,939.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00105929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00233648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00058708 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,972.29 or 0.83022458 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog.

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.