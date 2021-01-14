Playkey Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $211,431.00 and approximately $65,717.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00383471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.08 or 0.04091633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013058 BTC.

PKT is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

