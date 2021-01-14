Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Jonathan M. Silver Sells 1,780 Shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -224.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 4,712.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,512 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

