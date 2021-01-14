PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Hits $0.10

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One PlutusDeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00105476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00232787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00058452 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055593 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com.

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.