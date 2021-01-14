Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $195.63 million, a PE ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Points International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Points International during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Points International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Points International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.