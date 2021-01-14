PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Down 48.9% in December

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 49,546 shares of company stock worth $47,657 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

PTE opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

