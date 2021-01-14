Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,883.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,883.80 ($24.61).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,694 ($22.13). 1,125,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. Polymetal International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,686.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,762.39. The company has a market cap of £7.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64.

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

