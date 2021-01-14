Pool Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,105% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

POOL stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $371.50. 6,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,624. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $25,819,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,926,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Pool by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

