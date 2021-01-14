PopularCoin (POP) Trading Up 38.7% Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $205,557.31 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,140,724,921 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

