Powell Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

