Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 11.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $131.73 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average is $117.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

