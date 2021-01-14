Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 97,606 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,888,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

