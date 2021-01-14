PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

PREKF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,088. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

