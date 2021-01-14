Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Short Interest Update

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

PRVL stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.30. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRVL shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

