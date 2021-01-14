Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

PBAM stock remained flat at $$18.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

