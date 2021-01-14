Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Chegg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,463,000 after buying an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $100.45. 1,684,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $101.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

