Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7,844.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after acquiring an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,039,544,000 after acquiring an additional 266,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock worth $3,845,820. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.78 on Thursday, hitting $463.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.64 and a 200-day moving average of $473.90. The company has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

