Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,732 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

