Professional Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. 21,402,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,025,291. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

