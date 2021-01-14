Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,067 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 545,567 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,521,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,529,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,276,000 after buying an additional 378,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

