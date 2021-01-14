Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,810,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,953. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $87.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75.

